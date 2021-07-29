Vidulum (VDL) Market Capitalization Achieves $171,285.12

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Vidulum has a total market cap of $171,285.12 and $373.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vidulum has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003762 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 89.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Vidulum

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

