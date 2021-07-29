ViewRay (VRAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect ViewRay to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. On average, analysts expect ViewRay to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $7.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

In other news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

