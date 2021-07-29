Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) PT Raised to $13.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 121.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VKTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $457.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.85.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 291,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 220,695 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

