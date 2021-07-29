Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Trading Down 2.3%

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 9.73 and last traded at 9.89. 206,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 405,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.12.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VWE. Citigroup began coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. began coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

