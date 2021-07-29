Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vir Biotechnology worth $11,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIR. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,802.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,335 shares of company stock worth $4,918,326. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

VIR stock opened at $37.05 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of -1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.59.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

