Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the June 30th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $52.82 million, a PE ratio of -36.87 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.44. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

VIRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter worth $32,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. in the first quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Virco Mfg. by 500.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 100,004 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Virco Mfg. by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

