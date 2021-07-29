Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 0.39. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80.
About Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.
Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.