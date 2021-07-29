Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) PT Raised to GBX 200 at Royal Bank of Canada

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VMUK. Barclays raised their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 200 ($2.61).

VMUK traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 201.60 ($2.63). The stock had a trading volume of 2,180,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,052. The company has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -17.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 199.21. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 215 ($2.81).

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams bought 25,000 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £50,250 ($65,651.95). Also, insider David Duffy sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.53), for a total transaction of £25,363.56 ($33,137.65).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

