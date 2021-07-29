Virtue Poker (VPP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.12 Million

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Virtue Poker coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001234 BTC on popular exchanges. Virtue Poker has a total market cap of $7.14 million and $1.12 million worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Virtue Poker has traded up 364.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Virtue Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00037155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00100943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00123399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,912.03 or 1.00057759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.21 or 0.00792725 BTC.

About Virtue Poker

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Virtue Poker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtue Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virtue Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Virtue Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtue Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.