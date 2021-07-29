Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after acquiring an additional 698,028 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

V traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.57. 121,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,396,338. The company has a market cap of $486.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.