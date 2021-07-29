Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) PT Raised to $49.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Aegis from $46.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VSTO. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded up $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $41.88. 35,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,999. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5,243.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,372,000 after acquiring an additional 114,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

