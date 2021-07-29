Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Gap Down to $112.02

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $112.02, but opened at $109.09. Visteon shares last traded at $111.11, with a volume of 296 shares trading hands.
VC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.57 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.
Visteon Company Profile (NASDAQ:VC)
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
