Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Gap Down to $112.02

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $112.02, but opened at $109.09. Visteon shares last traded at $111.11, with a volume of 296 shares trading hands.

VC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Get Visteon alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.57 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.