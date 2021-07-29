Vistra (VST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vistra (NYSE:VST) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. On average, analysts expect Vistra to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VST opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vistra has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

