Vitae Reaches Market Cap of $14.84 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 69.9% against the dollar. Vitae has a total market cap of $14.84 million and $19,802.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001896 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000097 BTC.

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

