Vito S. Pantilione Acquires 600 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) CEO Vito S. Pantilione purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.08 per share, for a total transaction of $12,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PKBK stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.85. 9,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,057. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.