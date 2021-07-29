Vito S. Pantilione Acquires 600 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) CEO Vito S. Pantilione purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.08 per share, for a total transaction of $12,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of PKBK stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.85. 9,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,057. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.01.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.
About Parke Bancorp
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
