Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.490-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $221 million-$231 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.74 million.

VCRA traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 239,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,473. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -196.51 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $130,455.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,125.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $780,491.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,207 shares of company stock worth $3,078,106 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

