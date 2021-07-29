Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.55. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,972,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $656,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,003 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,292,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $687,800,000 after buying an additional 1,144,581 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,691,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $438,621,000 after buying an additional 1,673,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,976,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $378,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

