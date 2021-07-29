VouchForMe (IPL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $152.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $196,979.54 and approximately $152.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded 65.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

