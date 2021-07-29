Voya Financial (VOYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Voya Financial to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Voya Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VOYA opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12.

In other news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

