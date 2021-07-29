Walker & Dunlop (WD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WD opened at $103.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.06. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.30. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $114.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

