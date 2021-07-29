Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,688 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

WMT stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.29. The firm has a market cap of $398.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.