Waltonchain Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $44.21 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,330.75 or 0.05847204 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00122401 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,170,363 coins and its circulating supply is 77,449,331 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

