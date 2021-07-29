Warburg Research Analysts Give Takkt (ETR:TTK) a €16.00 Price Target

Takkt (ETR:TTK) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TTK. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Takkt in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €14.88 ($17.50).

Shares of ETR:TTK opened at €13.88 ($16.33) on Thursday. Takkt has a 12 month low of €8.98 ($10.56) and a 12 month high of €14.46 ($17.01). The company has a market capitalization of $910.67 million and a PE ratio of 22.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.70.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

