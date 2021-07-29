Warburg Research Reiterates “€62.20” Price Target for WashTec (ETR:WSU)

WashTec (ETR:WSU) has been given a €62.20 ($73.18) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on WashTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of ETR WSU opened at €55.90 ($65.76) on Thursday. WashTec has a 1 year low of €32.00 ($37.65) and a 1 year high of €58.10 ($68.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $748.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.66.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

