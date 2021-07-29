Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,175 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.1% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

AAPL traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.73. 1,031,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,957,000. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.27. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.71 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

