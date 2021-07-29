Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s stock price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.44 and last traded at $19.41. Approximately 23,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 743,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $991.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after purchasing an additional 829,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,555,000 after acquiring an additional 320,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 294,516 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

