Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Short Interest Update

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 140.7% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,864,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTII opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Water Technologies International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

Water Technologies International Company Profile

Water Technologies International, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing atmospheric water generators and related products (AWG) in the United States. Its AWGs produce drinking water from humidity in the atmosphere, as well as provide air conditioning during the use. The company also provides packaged wastewater plants for the wastewater treatment.

