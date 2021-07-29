Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) Insider Purchases £200,100 in Stock

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) insider Grenville Turner bought 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £200,100 ($261,431.93).

WJG opened at GBX 231.50 ($3.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £593.02 million and a P/E ratio of 29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Watkin Jones Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 222.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.93%.

WJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 261 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Watkin Jones has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 273.40 ($3.57).

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

