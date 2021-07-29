Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.05%.

Shares of WSTG stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $122.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.82. Wayside Technology Group has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wayside Technology Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 112.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Wayside Technology Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

