WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDFC. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

In other news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 8,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total value of $2,038,614.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,613,341.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total transaction of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $244.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. WD-40 has a one year low of $183.55 and a one year high of $333.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.53.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

