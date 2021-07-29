Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Trading Up 5.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $17.77 and last traded at $17.77. Approximately 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 202,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

