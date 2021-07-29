Wedbush Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $270.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s previous close.

MCD has been the topic of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.68.

MCD opened at $243.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.45. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $191.64 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The firm has a market cap of $181.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 448,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $103,609,000 after buying an additional 36,992 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 36,900.0% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

