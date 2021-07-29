Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/21/2021 – MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

7/15/2021 – MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/8/2021 – MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYTE opened at $28.90 on Thursday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.69.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.06 million. Research analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

