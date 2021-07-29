Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Parex Resources (PARXF)

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS: PARXF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/15/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Parex Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PARXF traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,829. Parex Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.16.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

