Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE: SKX) in the last few weeks:

7/23/2021 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Skechers U.S.A. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.

7/23/2021 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Skechers U.S.A. was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Skechers U.S.A. had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 947,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,370. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $55.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.96.

Get Skechers USA Inc alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $30,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $289,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,513 over the last 90 days. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.