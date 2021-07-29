Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wingstop (WING)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) in the last few weeks:
- 7/28/2021 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “
- 7/26/2021 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities. They now have a $168.03 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $173.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2021 – Wingstop was given a new $157.97 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2021 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “
- 6/16/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2021 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/3/2021 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “
- 6/1/2021 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
NASDAQ WING opened at $166.11 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 173.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.80.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at about $57,000.
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
