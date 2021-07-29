Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wingstop (WING)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) in the last few weeks:

7/28/2021 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

7/26/2021 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities. They now have a $168.03 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $173.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Wingstop was given a new $157.97 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Wingstop was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

6/16/2021 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

6/1/2021 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

NASDAQ WING opened at $166.11 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 173.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.80.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

