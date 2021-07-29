Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WNS (WNS)

WNS (NYSE: WNS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/22/2021 – WNS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

7/21/2021 – WNS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

7/16/2021 – WNS had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – WNS had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $84.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – WNS had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – WNS had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,034. WNS has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.76.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 1.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,603,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,580,000 after buying an additional 42,192 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,552,000 after acquiring an additional 350,756 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in WNS by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after acquiring an additional 252,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in WNS by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,092,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,164,000 after acquiring an additional 23,116 shares in the last quarter.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

