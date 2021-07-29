Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WNS (WNS)

WNS (NYSE: WNS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/22/2021 – WNS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “
- 7/21/2021 – WNS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “
- 7/16/2021 – WNS had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2021 – WNS had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $84.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2021 – WNS had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2021 – WNS had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:WNS traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,034. WNS has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.76.
WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.
