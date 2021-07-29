WELL (WELL) Trading 12.9% Higher This Week

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One WELL coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001228 BTC on exchanges. WELL has a market capitalization of $67.29 million and approximately $664,590.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WELL has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WELL Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

