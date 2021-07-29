Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.65.

WELL traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $87.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,980. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

