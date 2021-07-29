WESCO International (WCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect WESCO International to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. WESCO International has set its FY 2021 guidance at 6.800-7.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.80-7.30 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WESCO International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WESCO International stock opened at $103.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $113.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WCC shares. TheStreet upgraded WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,876.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,185.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

