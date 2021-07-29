West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE WFG traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.30. 19,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,447. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and a PE ratio of 7.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.35. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2068 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

WFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.83.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

