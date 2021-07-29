West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSE WFG traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.30. 19,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,447. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and a PE ratio of 7.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.35. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $91.53.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2068 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.
