Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Short Interest Update

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Western Areas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Western Areas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WNARF opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Western Areas has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

