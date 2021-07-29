Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTHVF opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Westhaven Gold has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.93.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Westhaven Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

