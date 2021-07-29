WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Equities analysts predict that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will post sales of $4.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.47 billion and the highest is $4.72 billion. WestRock reported sales of $4.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $18.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.07 billion to $18.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.76 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.