WestRock (WRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WestRock to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $49.76 on Thursday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

