WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to announce $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. WEX reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $12.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $8.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.61. The company had a trading volume of 589,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,856. WEX has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of WEX by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of WEX by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of WEX by 19.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of WEX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 24,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

