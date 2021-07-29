Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,268 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.72% of Weyco Group worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Weyco Group by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

WEYS stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $221.01 million, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.88.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Weyco Group had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

