Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,254,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,291 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Weyerhaeuser worth $151,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.85. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

