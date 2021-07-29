WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,710.50 ($22.35). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,683.50 ($22.00), with a volume of 435,019 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised WH Smith to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Get WH Smith alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,682.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.77.

In other news, insider Simon Emeny purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,685 ($22.01) per share, with a total value of £24,853.75 ($32,471.58).

WH Smith Company Profile (LON:SMWH)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.