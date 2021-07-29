WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Short Interest Update

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, a growth of 101.0% from the June 30th total of 41,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth $164,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.